Thorgan Hazard Reveals Details of Annual Bet With Chelsea Star & Older Brother Eden

The younger brother of Chelsea star Eden Hazard has revealed that the two have an annual bet with each other over who can score the most league goals each season.

Thorgan Hazard, who plays his club football in Germany with Borussia Mönchengladbach, was on the books at Stamford Bridge for a number of years but never made an appearance for the first team, eventually joining Gladbach in 2015 following a successful loan spell.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Speaking to Sportbuzzer (via the Daily Mail), the 25-year-old revealed that whoever scores the least amount of goals during a season has to invite the other's family over for dinner at the end of each campaign.

"There has been a kind of competition between us for years," Hazard said. "If you score the fewest goals, you have to invite the other to dinner at the end of the season."

He added that their youngest brother, Kylian Hazard, could also become part of the bet soon after securing a loan move from Chelsea's Under-23 side to Belgian outfit Cercle Brugge earlier this season.

Family goals.



Pretty unique. Three brothers involved in a goal in the same weekend in a top 10 league:



🇧🇪 Kylian Hazard (Cercle Brugge)⚽️

🇩🇪 Thorgan Hazard (BMG)⚽️⚽️

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 🅰️



Eden and Thorgan are both joint top scorer in their league.#cfc @hlnsport pic.twitter.com/g5JIzZaFIf — Kristof Terreur 📰 (@HLNinEngeland) November 4, 2018

Hazard said: "Last weekend, our brother Kylian scored for Cercle Brugge, so maybe he wants to be part of it as well."

The two eldest Hazard brothers are currently tied on league goals this season, although Thorgan's hat-trick against BSC Hastedt during the first round of the DFB-Pokal has him ahead of Eden across all competitions.

Not only were the pair former teammates for a brief period at Chelsea but they are also fully fledged Belgium internationals together, briefly playing alongside each other during the opening group stage match at the World Cup against Panama.