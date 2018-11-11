AC Milan Director Leonardo Eyes Talented Duo as I Rossoneri Continue Brazilian Recruitment

AC Milan director Leonardo is believed to be preparing to continue his recruitment of Brazilian players, and is hoping to lure in Alexandre Pato and Rodrigo Caio having already secured a move for Lucas Paquetá.

While Juventus look set to storm to an eighth consecutive Serie A title with relative ease, Milan will have their sights set on qualifying for the Champions League, and currently sit fourth in the table after eleven matches. Lucas Paquetá has already agreed to join Milan in January, as Leonardo looks to add more Brazilian flair to the squad.

Alexandre Loureiro/GettyImages

According to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, Milan originally had their hearts set on signing Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey, but will instead pursue more realistic talents. Former Milan star Pato is believed to be closely monitored, while São Paulo defender Caio is also being targeted following his breakthrough into the Brazil national team.





Pato currently plays for Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian, but could be lured back to the San Siro as he looks to revive his reputation as a top quality striker. At the age of 29, the fiery forward still has playing years ahead of him, and could offer a more long-term option than bringing in fellow former Rossoneri man Zlatan Ibrahimović.

Milan have failed to rise back to their former glory since their new owners invested heavily in them last summer, and have faced issues with the Financial Fair Play system after spending an eye-watering £172m on players. The acquisition of Pato and Caio are unlikely to break the bank, and could offer good value for money in today's inflated transfer market.

In other news, Milan are looking to bring in Juventus defender Medhi Benatia in on loan, despite facing stiff competition from the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal. The veteran defender has struggled for game time since Leonardo Bonucci returned to Juve from Milan in the summer, and could look to move the other way when the January transfer window opens.