Allan Suggests Napoli's Victory Against Genoa Is 'Worth More Than Three Points'

Napoli's Brazilian midfielder Allan believes the Partenopei's win over Genoa at the Marassi was worth more than the three points, after the Azzurri came from a goal behind to defeat the Rossoblu 2-1 in a rain-disrupted encounter.

Substitute Fabián Ruiz cancelled-out Christian Kouamé's 20th minute opener after the hour-mark, following a stoppage in play as a result of the wet conditions, before Davide Biraschi put into his own net, three minutes from time, to gift Carlo Ancelotti's men all three points.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

The result meant that the Neapolitans moved within three points of Serie A leaders Juventus (who face Milan tomorrow) going into the international break, and Allan spoke of the significance of the win.





As quoted by Football Italia, the Brazilian told DAZN: "Considering how the victory arrived, it’s worth even more than three points.





"It was a hard-fought win in a really difficult arena, even more difficult to play in today with the atmospheric conditions.

"We won and that’s the important thing, we can go into the break for international duty with more confidence."

Proud of my players who pushed through less than desirable conditions and competed well until the last minute. Bravo! #forzanapolisempre pic.twitter.com/s3Lf5Ge5n6 — Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) November 10, 2018

Juventus have the opportunity to restore their six-point lead over the Neapolitans against the Rossoneri tomorrow evening, but Allan indicated that his side are only interested in themselves and won't be distracted by matters elsewhere.

"I'm sure Milan-Juve will be entertaining to watch, but we mustn't think about it too much. There’s a long way to go, we must focus on ourselves and look forward."

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

The match was delayed by 13 minutes due to adverse weather conditions, but assistant manager Davide Ancelotti (son of manager Carlo) indicated that the side coped with the situation well.





"The weather was an extra problem to deal with this evening, but we were mature in being able to change our style of football and approach to better suit the conditions."

The Azzurri's last outing to the Marassi ended in a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Sampdoria, their first loss of the campaign, but Ancelotti insisted that, despite the team beginning the match relatively poorly, it proved to be a good return to Genoa.

"We were struggling a little at the start, but it was ultimately a pleasant return to this stadium and I’m glad we had the experience."