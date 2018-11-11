Arsenal 1-1 Wolves: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Henrikh Mkhitaryan's Late Equaliser Saves Arsenal

Arsenal rescued a somewhat undeserved 1-1 draw against Wolves on Sunday night, after Henrikh Mkhitaryan's late equaliser cancelled out the away side's early opener.

Wolves started the game on top and their early dominance was rewarded in the 12th minute, as Raúl Jiménez's cut back was turned in by Ivan Cavaleiro to put the away side into a shock 1-0 lead.

Arsenal struggled to create many clear-cut chances throughout the remainder of the first half, whilst Wolves created opportunities on the counter. However, neither team added to the scoreline and the sides went into half-time with Wolves 1-0 up.

It took until the 70th minute for Arsenal to have a genuinely clear-cut opportunity, as Hector Bellerin found himself on the end of a cut-back. However, his effort from 12 yards out flew over the bar to a chorus of groans around the ground.

In the 72nd minute, Arsenal missed an absolute sitter as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang turned Bellerin's low cross onto the post with the whole goal to aim at.

In the 86th minute, Arsenal found an equaliser as Henrikh Mkhitaryan's cross went all the way into the back of the net to incite delight within the Emirates.

Wolves almost regained their lead in the 92nd minute when Adama Traore raced through on goal, but his effort was saved brilliantly by Bernd Leno.

The away side came even closer in the 94th minute when Gibbs-White hit the crossbar with Leno nowhere near it.





ARSENAL





Key Talking Point





Arsenal were praised for their intensity last weekend against Liverpool, which saw them rescue a draw from the jaws of defeat. However, this intensity was missing against Wolves as the Gunners started tentatively.

Woeful from Arsenal. Lacking intensity, urgency and quality. Our collective shape has been poor and a token individual error from Xhaka has cost us again. — Matt Ray (@Matt_Ray__) November 11, 2018

Arsenal were already a goal down before they started pressing Wolves high up the pitch and it could have been more by that stage. Even after going 1-0 down, Unai Emery's side were not at their fluent best and struggled to make any clear chances, despite dominating the ball. They were ultimately fortunate to have rescued a 1-1 draw.





Player Ratings





Starting XI: Leno (7), Bellerin (7), Holding (6), Mustafi (6), Kolasinac (7), Torreira (7), Xhaka (5), Iwobi (6), Özil (6), Aubameyang (6), Lacazette (6)





Substitutes: Mkhitaryan (7), Ramsey (6), Guendouzi (6)





STAR MAN: Summer signing, Lucas Torreira, impressed once again for the Gunners. However, it was his attacking ability which caught the eye today, as opposed to the defensive doggedness which earned him praise against Liverpool.

Torreira the only player that’s showed any interest in the game — Sindre (@Slndzz) November 11, 2018

The Uruguayan midfielder kept Arsenal's attacks ticking along, despite being a goal down for the most part of the game against Wolves. Torreira also took matters into his own hands a few times, opting to take shots from range which tested Rui Patricio more often than not.





WORST PLAYER: Mesut Özil's time at Arsenal has been littered with performances like today. The German was virtually invisible against Wolves, and he does not offer the defensive work-rate to allow for such anonymity.

There will surely be questions as to how much patience Emery has left for Özil, who seemingly does not fit the Spaniard's style of play. For a player taking up such a large percentage of Arsenal's wage budget, he is simply not offering enough back.





WOLVES





Key Talking Point





After an impressive start to their return to the Premier League, Wolves came into the game against Arsenal off the back of three straight defeats. This poor run had left the newly-promoted side in the bottom half of the table.

Give credit to wolves they are brilliant!! — mercurial-Craquer (@CraqueJunior1) November 11, 2018

Therefore, the question was whether Wolves would be able to bounce back against an impressive Arsenal team. The answer was a resounding yes, as the away side stifled all of the Gunners' attacking threat and hit them on the counter time and time again. Promising signs for Wolves' supporters.





Player Ratings





Starting XI: Patricio (6), Bennett (7), Coady (6), Boly (6), Doherty (7), Moutinho (7), Neves (7), Jonny (7), Costa (8), Jiménez (8), Cavaleiro (7)





Substitutes: Gibbs-White (6), Jota (6), Ruddy, Saiss, Vinagre, Dendoncker, Traore (7)





STAR MAN: Hélder Costa was the best player on the pitch on Sunday, but special mentions must go to Raúl Jiménez who held the ball up brilliantly for his side. However, Costa stole the show as he dribbled past Arsenal's players for fun.

If Helder Costa could finish he would be worth 150million #wwfc — Rob (@RA_04NKS) November 11, 2018

Of the special moments in Costa's performances was a delicious nutmeg on Arsenal's Rob Holding, as he drew a foul from the embarrassed Englishman. The Portuguese winger was a constant thorn in the Gunners' side.





WORST PLAYER: Wolves were impressive as a collective unit today and there was no stand-out player worthy of being labelled the 'worst player'. Nuno Espírito Santo will be bitterly disappointed that his side didn't win today having played so well.



Looking Ahead





After the imminent international break, Arsenal will face Bournemouth away from home in the Premier League as they look to bounce back from this poor performance.

Wolves, meanwhile, face 19th in the table Huddersfield at home. This represents a good chance for Nuno Espírito Santo's side to put another three points on the board and continue their surge up the Premier League table.