Chelsea Ace Morata Cites Importance of Home Form in Title Run & Praises New Boss Sarri's Methods

Chelsea striker Álvaro Morata has claimed that turning Stamford Bridge into a fortress will be pivotal in ensuring his side push for the Premier League title this season, and claimed his manager Maurizio Sarri's methods have helped his return to form.

The Blues head into Sunday afternoon's clash against Everton in fine form, and are currently second in the league table after going unbeaten in their opening 11 matches. Morata, who struggled in front of goal for much of last season, has scored four goals in his last five Premier League matches, and seems to be brimming with confidence after a tough first campaign.

Great job!! Great win at home with our fans!! Happy to score again!! Go Chelsea!! 🔵🔵⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ELrG1Z2uas — Álvaro Morata (@AlvaroMorata) November 4, 2018

In an interview with Chelsea's official website, the Spain international discussed the team's ambition to pick up points at home this season, and said: "I think the important thing is to always try to get the three points at home. If we want to be able to fight until the end for the Premier League, we need to be able to take all the points possible in our home.

‘We have a very strong mentality, we are always together and we have a really good group this year. If we are lucky, I think we can be one of the teams in the race for the Premier League. In the Premier League all the teams are tough and Everton are a really good side. But we are at home and with our supporters, so we need to play good and we need to be together if we want to win something this year. We always try to play our best football, but we need their support."

Morata went on to discuss the impact Sarri has made since joining the club last summer, and claimed: "It’s fun how we play now. I think for the supporters as well, when they come to see our matches, it's good because we enjoy playing and we have had some very good performances with the ball."





"For example, the goal I scored against Southampton was a good team goal and we enjoy playing one- and two-touch quickly, which is what the manager wants. I think I can prove more. he adds. ‘In the past it wasn't easy for me, but this is a new season. I think it's not important if you score 25 or 30 goals, it's important you help the team to win.





"I prefer winning something and scoring less goals, but I will be so happy if I score a lot of goals and we win trophies this season. I'm a striker, it's our job and it's true that we need to score, and I am happy when I do."

Meanwhile, the Blues are believed to be in the running to sign Brescia youngster Sandro Tonali. The 18-year-old has been dubbed as the 'new Andrea Pirlo' by some circles of the Italian press, and has impressed in Serie B with his impressive playmaking skills. Sarri is still looking to improve the Chelsea squad, and could well dip into the January transfer window.