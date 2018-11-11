Danny Murphy Gushes Over Roberto Firmino & Says He Is 'Unstoppable' When on Form

By 90Min
November 11, 2018

Danny Murphy has praised Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino, despite the Brazilian's slow start this season.

Firmino has only scored twice in his 12 Premier League appearances so far. And, while Murphy has admitted that the player is off his game at the moment, he reckons he will be very hard to get under control once he gets it going.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Murphy, who represented both Liverpool and Fulham during his playing days - the Cottagers lost 2-0 to Jurgen Klopp's Reds on Sunday - wrote a piece for the Daily Mail ahead of the match and had some very nice words regarding Firmino in there.

"Firmino is technically very good but what he relies on to be at the very top of his game is being physically right because his output is enormous," he wrote. "He is the trigger for all the pressing and his workrate is phenomenal.


"If for some reason he is having a dip, maybe because of tiredness, maybe a couple of aches and pains, you notice it. Some players can get away with it because they move the ball, Firmino is hard yards all over the place when he's at it.

"To me, he hasn't looked quite as sharp this season, and maybe that explains why Klopp didn't start him in midweek, to give him that little break. Funnily enough, Romelu Lukaku is a similar type I that when he drops physically, it affects his performances. When he's at it, he's unstoppable.

"The good thing is that restoring top physical condition is the easiest thing to work on. It'll only be temporary for Firmino and we saw in Belgrade, Liverpool are always a better team with him in it."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)