Eddie Howe 'Disappointed' With Bournemouth's Performance in 2-1 Defeat to Newcastle

Eddie Howe has spoken of his disappointment in Bournemouth's performance in their match against Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon.

The Cherries lost 2-1 at St James' Park, conceding two goals from Magpies striker Salomón Rondón before netting a reply through Jefferson Lerma. The Colombian's goal mattered little, though, as Bournemouth suffered their second defeat in as many games.

Not the result that we wanted.



Despite that, a huge thank you to the supporters who made such a long trip.



Have a safe journey home. pic.twitter.com/8bDIN5Umup — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) November 10, 2018

Howe insisted he wasn't pleased with how his side started the game and admitted that was ultimately their undoing against Rafael Benitez's men.





"I think we didn't perform well in the first half and I'm disappointed with the start, we gave ourselves a mountain to climb going 2-0 down," the Bournemouth manager told the club's official website.

"We did well for phases of the second half but it wasn't to be, the lads kept going right to the end so that's an initial positive.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

"You felt like a goal was coming, but we just couldn't force it through."

An international break is up next for the players but it's back to the drawing board for Howe, who believes his side are still capable of beating any team in the Premier League if they perform better than they did on Saturday.

"We feel we're good enough to beat almost anybody in this league if we perform well, but today we haven't hit our best levels and have been beaten," he said.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

"This league is ruthless enough to do that to you, and the challenge is now for us to analyse this game and we have to come back as a better team for it after the international break."