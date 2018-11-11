Javi Gracia Refuses to Criticise Officials Over Controversial Decisions During Draw With Southampton

By 90Min
November 11, 2018

Watford manager Javi Gracia refused to criticise the officials after both his side and Southampton saw decisions go against them during the 1-1 draw at St. Mary's Stadium

The Hornets secured a point when Jose Holebas equalised in the 82nd minute to cancel out Manolo Gabbiadini's opener, however both sides saw pivotal decisions go against them, as Watford were denied a penalty, while the Saints had a legitimate goal disallowed. 

Despite the controversy on the south coast, Gracia admitted after the game he didn't see his side's penalty incident during real time.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Speaking post-match to Sky Sports, he said: "I prefer to speak about the penalty. It was first when there were more than 30 minutes left, it could be the second yellow card for that player, a penalty and after that, maybe the game could change.

"I didn't see it from my position, it's impossible to know what happened.

"But after asking Chalobah he told me it was clear and maybe changed the game from that moment. But I prefer to support the referee's decision, it's difficult their job."

Gracia was also asked about Charlie Austin's disallowed goal for Southampton, with the Spaniard replying with a wry smile: "If I didn't see the penalty...!"


The point moves Watford up one place to seventh in the Premier League, level on points with Manchester United, although they're ahead of the Red Devils due to their superior goal difference. 


While both sides can feel aggrieved that major decisions went against them, Gracia believed a draw was a fair result for both teams come the final whistle.

He added: "We have won a point. It is true, we were improving and at the end of the game we created some chances to win. But I think a draw is fair and Southampton created some chances to score in the first half as well."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)