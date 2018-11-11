Liverpool will be looking to overcome a frustrating week when the team takes on Fulham in Premier League play on Sunday.

The Reds are coming off of a 2–0 Champions League loss to Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday. Liverpool had more than 80 percent of the game's possession and had four shots on target but could not score. In its last Premier League outing, Liverpool drew 1–1 against Arsenal and has slipped into third in the Premier League despite not yet losing a league match. Man City tops the league with 29 points, followed by Chelsea and Liverpool two off the pace.

Fulham, meanwhile, has lost six straight in all competitions and has fallen to last place in the Premier League and is need of a major turnaround to get out of the drop zone.

Here's how to watch Sunday's match:

Time: 7 a.m. ET

TV channel: NBCSN, Universo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.