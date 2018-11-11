How to Watch Liverpool vs. Fulham: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Liverpool vs. Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday, Nov. 11.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
November 11, 2018

Liverpool will be looking to overcome a frustrating week when the team takes on Fulham in Premier League play on Sunday.

The Reds are coming off of a 2–0 Champions League loss to Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday. Liverpool had more than 80 percent of the game's possession and had four shots on target but could not score. In its last Premier League outing, Liverpool drew 1–1 against Arsenal and has slipped into third in the Premier League despite not yet losing a league match. Man City tops the league with 29 points, followed by Chelsea and Liverpool two off the pace.

Fulham, meanwhile, has lost six straight in all competitions and has fallen to last place in the Premier League and is need of a major turnaround to get out of the drop zone.

Here's how to watch Sunday's match:

Time: 7 a.m. ET

TV channel: NBCSN, Universo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)