Liverpool Willing to Let Striker Leave For West Ham or Crystal Palace on One Condition

Jürgen Klopp is willing to cut his losses on Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke, but only if he is assured that Divock Origi will not be sold.

Solanke signed for Liverpool in the summer of 2017, having run his contract down at Chelsea due to a lack of game time. However, the English striker has found opportunities hard to come by since his move and has made just 27 appearances for the Reds.

In that time, Solanke has scored just one goal for the club and is now deemed surplus to requirements by Klopp, according to The Express.

However, despite this, Klopp will only let the young striker leave the club if Belgian striker, Divock Origi, remains at the club. With an injury-prone Daniel Sturridge the only natural back-up to Roberto Firmino, losing both Solanke and Origi is deemed too risky by Klopp.

The former Liverpool midfielder, Danny Murphy, believes that Solanke should look to leave the club in order to further progress as a player. He said: "Solanke may need to leave Liverpool if he is to progress.

"He needs to be playing football if he’s to improve, but he’s unlikely to get on the pitch at Liverpool.

"It would be a big decision to leave Liverpool because it’s one of the biggest clubs in the country, but it might be best for his career."

Murphy suggested that, as a temporary solution, the Liverpool forward could leave the club on loan. He explained: "He will probably look to go out on loan initially as I can’t see him jumping the queue ahead of Liverpool’s other options.

"[Ruben] Loftus-Cheek and [Marcus] Rashford are in similar positions to Solanke at Liverpool.

“They’re great talents but not getting the opportunity to flourish."

Murphy believes that players such as Rashford and Solanke will be looking at Harry Winks and seeing what they could achieve. He said: "They’ll be looking enviously at Winks at Tottenham who looks like he could become a central figure in that team.

"Winks is playing in the big games for Tottenham while Loftus-Cheek and Rashford are warming benches.

“It doesn’t help their confidence and will raise a few doubts about their futures."

Whilst Solanke's ambition is commendable, it might have been somewhat naive of him to think that he would get the necessary game time at Liverpool having barely featured in the Premier League prior to his move.

