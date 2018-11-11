Manchester City's Leroy Sané Faces Backlash After Claiming Mesut Özil Is Better Than Kevin De Bruyne

During a social media Q&A, Leroy Sané seemed to let slip his belief that Arsenal's Mesut Özil is a better player than Kevin De Bruyne, much to the outrage of the Manchester City supporters.

During the Q&A, Sané was asked to reveal who is the best player he has played with, as well as the best player he has ever played against.

The German's answer was somewhat surprising, as he labelled David Silva and Mesut Özil as the best players he has played with, whilst Kyle Walker was his toughest opponent.

However, Sané's decision was somewhat explained later in the Q&A as he revealed that Özil is a close friend of his, having played together for the German national team.

.@MesutOzil1088 is such an awesome friend and football player 🙏🏾💯 I would have liked to continue playing with him for a while longer! #inSané #M1Ö https://t.co/rAcgmZNBKE — Leroy Sané (@LeroySane19) November 9, 2018

Sané answers sparked a mixed reaction on social media, as Arsenal fans revelled in the youngster's claims, whilst Manchester City fans questioned their star:

He mentioned Ozil over De Bruyne. My life is complete. — Michael (@MichaelMan37) November 9, 2018

As an Arsenal fan I love De Bruyne. 🤩😍 But the fact that Sane chose Özil over Dr Bruyne is something else. 💙 — lewis (@lewis__rice) November 10, 2018

Manchester City next face Manchester United in the Manchester derby on Sunday afternoon. With a plethora of attacking options to choose from, there are question marks as to whether Leroy Sané will start for the Citizens.

Such is the impeccable form of Raheem Sterling, there seems to be only one spot left on the Manchester City wing with Riyad Mahrez, Leroy Sané and Bernardo Silva all vying for the position.

However, Sané has played in two of Manchester City's last three Premier League fixtures and his pace could well be required against a shaky Manchester United back-line.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

On the other hand, dropping Riyad Mahrez would be a brave decision with the Algerian on fine form as of late. The former Leicester City man has scored in three of his last four appearances in all competitions and seems to have settled into life at the Citizens very well.

With Liverpool and Chelsea set for two home fixtures against Fulham and Everton respectively, Pep Guardiola will expect that his side will need at least a draw against Manchester United to remain top of the table.

However City will be looking for all three points as they seek to exact revenge on their local rivals having lost 3-2 against José Mourinho's side last season, in a game where the Citizens could have clinched the league title.