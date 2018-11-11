Mark Hughes Laments Referee's Decision to Disallow Charlie Austin's Goal During Draw With Watford

By 90Min
November 11, 2018

Southampton manager Mark Hughes has blamed the officials for disallowing Charlie Austin's goal that he believes cost his side a win during their 1-1 draw against Watford

Jose Holebas' late strike in the second half cancelled out Manolo Gabbiadini's first half opener, however both teams saw decisions go against them, with the Saints, who were leading 1-0,  seeing Austin's strike ruled out as Maya Yoshida was adjudged to be interfering while in an offside position.

The goal had been initially given, before referee Simon Hooper consulted his linesman, Harry Lennard, to disallow the goal, leaving Hughes frustrated with a decision that meant Southampton's wait for a first home win of the season goes on.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Speaking post-match to Sky Sports, he said: "Unfortunately the officials have cost us dearly today. At 1-0 to the good we get an opportunity, it is a clear goal, Charlie dispatches a chance in their box.

"A clear goal and not one of their players appealed for offside, we are celebrating it is 2-0 and the game is over in my view. Then all of a sudden the officials deem fit to play a hand for some reason, imagination or whatever, I have no idea.

"At that point at 2-0, we would clearly have just seen the game out and won the game."

The result sees Southampton drop one place to 17th in the Premier League, with their goal difference keeping them outside the relegation zone.

It proved to be a difficult game for Hooper, as the referee also failed to award Watford a penalty for Ryan Bertrand's foul on Nathaniel Chalobah in what was his fourth Premier League game in the middle, with Hughes questioning the decision for his team to be given a referee with little experience.

He added: "We should not be a test bed for new referees because unfortunately the likes of ourselves, Watford, will always get the referees who are learning their trade."

