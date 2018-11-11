How to Watch Monaco vs. PSG: Live Stream, Time

How to watch Monaco vs. PSG in Ligue 1 on Sunday, Nov. 11.

By Jenna West
November 11, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain will look to continue its perfect run through Ligue 1 when it visits struggling Monaco at Stade Louis II on Sunday.

Monaco is tied for last place in Ligue 1 and was eliminated from Champions League knockout stage contention with a 4-0 loss to Club Brugge. The loss marks 15 straight matches without a win in all competitions for the struggling club, which has not enjoyed the turnaround it was hoping for when Thierry Henry took charge as manager.

PSG, meanwhile, is a perfect 12-0-0 in league play, running away with another domestic title. Led by Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Edinson Cavani, PSG will pose quite the challenge for a Monaco side in need of serious boost.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: None in the USA

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.

