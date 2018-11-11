Paris Saint-Germain will look to continue its perfect run through Ligue 1 when it visits struggling Monaco at Stade Louis II on Sunday.

Monaco is tied for last place in Ligue 1 and was eliminated from Champions League knockout stage contention with a 4-0 loss to Club Brugge. The loss marks 15 straight matches without a win in all competitions for the struggling club, which has not enjoyed the turnaround it was hoping for when Thierry Henry took charge as manager.

PSG, meanwhile, is a perfect 12-0-0 in league play, running away with another domestic title. Led by Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Edinson Cavani, PSG will pose quite the challenge for a Monaco side in need of serious boost.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: None in the USA

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

