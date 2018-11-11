Paul Merson Waxes Lyrical Over Martin Dubravka's Performance in 2-1 Victory Over Bournemouth

By 90Min
November 11, 2018

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has lavished Newcastle's goalkeeper, Martin Dubravka, with praise after his performance against Bournemouth in the Magpies' second league win of the season. 

Having found themselves 2-0 up in the first 40 minutes, Newcastle conceded a goal in the sixth minute of added time in the first half as Jefferson Lerma halved the deficit for Bournemouth. For the remainder of the game, the Cherries led a barrage of attacks on the Magpies' goal. 

However, Newcastle managed to hold out for the victory and Paul Merson believes that the Toon Army have Martin Dubravka to thank for the three points. 

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

The former Arsenal player was particularly keen to highlight Dubravka's save near the end of the match as he said, as quoted by Nothing But Newcastle: “Gosling was offside but another great save because if actually that shot had gone in then he (the referee) would have given the goal so the goalie..Dub..Dubravka was absolutely outstanding."

He continued: “He probably was the one who got them the points but back-to-back wins in the Premier League when you're a bottom half team, to do that is big stuff.”

Newcastle started the Premier League season poorly after a disappointing summer transfer window, which led to widespread protests against owner Mike Ashley. 

However, the Magpies have now won their last two games in the Premier League and have moved up to 14th in the table, just three points below West Ham United who outspent Newcastle significantly in the summer.

Dubravka has been key to the upturn in Newcastle's fortunes and has come up with some big saves already this season. In fact, this is not the first time a pundit from Sky Sports has singled the Slovakian shot-stopper for praise. 

Just last week, in the Magpies' first victory of the season against Watford, Charlie Nicholas also credited Dubravka for Newcastle's victory

Whilst Rafa Benitez's side seem to be improving their form, they will need to hope that Dubravka can maintain his excellent ability this season as a lack of summer expenditure has left their squad lacking the quality of many other Premier League teams. 

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Newcastle next face Burnley away after the upcoming international break. Benitez will be hoping his side can replicate their last two results and put some distance between themselves and the relegation zone. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)