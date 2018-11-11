Paul Merson Waxes Lyrical Over Martin Dubravka's Performance in 2-1 Victory Over Bournemouth

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has lavished Newcastle's goalkeeper, Martin Dubravka, with praise after his performance against Bournemouth in the Magpies' second league win of the season.

Having found themselves 2-0 up in the first 40 minutes, Newcastle conceded a goal in the sixth minute of added time in the first half as Jefferson Lerma halved the deficit for Bournemouth. For the remainder of the game, the Cherries led a barrage of attacks on the Magpies' goal.

However, Newcastle managed to hold out for the victory and Paul Merson believes that the Toon Army have Martin Dubravka to thank for the three points.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

The former Arsenal player was particularly keen to highlight Dubravka's save near the end of the match as he said, as quoted by Nothing But Newcastle: “Gosling was offside but another great save because if actually that shot had gone in then he (the referee) would have given the goal so the goalie..Dub..Dubravka was absolutely outstanding."

He continued: “He probably was the one who got them the points but back-to-back wins in the Premier League when you're a bottom half team, to do that is big stuff.”

Newcastle started the Premier League season poorly after a disappointing summer transfer window, which led to widespread protests against owner Mike Ashley.

However, the Magpies have now won their last two games in the Premier League and have moved up to 14th in the table, just three points below West Ham United who outspent Newcastle significantly in the summer.

Incredible stat:



Martin Dubravka has made more saves from shots inside the six yard box than any other premier league goalkeeper this season (7)#NUFC pic.twitter.com/jbdbgYnh51 — NUFC Banter (@NUFC_Banter) November 11, 2018

Dubravka has been key to the upturn in Newcastle's fortunes and has come up with some big saves already this season. In fact, this is not the first time a pundit from Sky Sports has singled the Slovakian shot-stopper for praise.

Just last week, in the Magpies' first victory of the season against Watford, Charlie Nicholas also credited Dubravka for Newcastle's victory.

Whilst Rafa Benitez's side seem to be improving their form, they will need to hope that Dubravka can maintain his excellent ability this season as a lack of summer expenditure has left their squad lacking the quality of many other Premier League teams.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Newcastle next face Burnley away after the upcoming international break. Benitez will be hoping his side can replicate their last two results and put some distance between themselves and the relegation zone.