Paul Pogba 'a Major Doubt' for Clash With Man City After Not Travelling With Man Utd Squad

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba could be set to watch his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City from the sidelines, after he did not travel to the pre-match hotel with the rest of his teammates.

The Frenchman has dominated the headlines for various reasons this season, including his well-publicised clashes with manager Jose Mourinho. However, he has been a crucial part of his team's recent rediscovery of form, even contributing a goal and an assist in United's recent 2-1 victory over Everton.

However, according to the Manchester Evening News, Pogba was not with the squad as they checked into The Lowry Hotel on Saturday night.

He is said to have suffered an injury earlier in the week which forced him to miss training on Friday, and many have speculated that he will be forced to miss Sunday's Manchester derby.

In the past, Pogba has arrived at the hotel after the rest of the squad, meaning there is still a chance that he could be involved. The Manchester Evening News claim that this could in fact be an attempt to confuse City, who may find themselves unprepared if the Frenchman does indeed play.

The only other players who were not seen arriving at the hotel were Antonio Valencia, who has not featured for the team in over a month, and full-back Diogo Dalot, who is injured.

This season, Pogba has racked up five goals and four assists in his 15 United appearances. United will be desperate for Pogba to be at his best against City, after the 25-year-old played a starring role in the 3-2 victory over City in April, netting two goals as the Red Devils came from behind to delay City's Premier League title celebrations.

Should Pogba be unavailable for the upcoming match, Mourinho could opt to replace him with Marouane Fellaini, who has been a long-term favourite of his manager. Fellaini played a crucial part in United's 2-1 victory over Juventus on Wednesday, and he could be rewarded with a starting role against City.