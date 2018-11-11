Real Madrid Compile List of January Transfer Window Targets to Reignite La Liga Title Challenge

Real Madrid are believed to have started compiling a list of potential targets to sign in the January transfer window, with the likes of Santos wonderkid Rodrygo and River Plate defender Exequiel Palacio being considered.

Los Blancos got the season off to a terrible start, with their new manager Julen Lopetegui lasting just 14 matches before being sacked. Caretaker boss Santiago Solari appears to have steadied the ship, having won all three of his matches in charge thus far, but the club are likely to target the January transfer window to strengthen and keep their title challenge alive.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

According to Spanish outlet Marca, young talented stars are top of the club's agenda, and they will first attempt to bring forward a deal already thought to have been struck for Rodrygo - with the hope being to bring the 17-year-old forward to the Bernabéu in January rather than next summer.

Powerful defender Palacio has also been earmarked as the heir to Sergio Ramos, and is an Argentina senior international already at the age of just 20. In addition to the aforementioned starlets, RCD Espanyol defender Mario Hermoso is also being targeted, after an impressive start to the season with Rubi's high flying side.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

The report also states that Los Blancos are in the market for an established midfielder and striker, but claims that the club have not yet decided which players to pursue. Certainly, as the club lie seven points adrift of league leaders Barcelona, new signings will be a major boost to their chances of hauling themselves back into the title race.

Meanwhile, River Plate's president has confirmed that talks between the Argentine club and Los Blancos regarding a possible deal for Palacios will be held off until after the Copa Libertadores final. River Plate face their fierce rivals Boca Juniors in a two-legged final, with the second match taking place on 24 November.