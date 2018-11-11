Roy Hodgson Admits Wilfred Zaha's Absence Wasn't to Blame for Crystal Palace's Defeat to Tottenham

Roy Hodgson insisted Wilfred Zaha's absence wasn't the main reason why Crystal Palace lost 1-0 to Tottenham at Selhurst Park.

Ahead of the clash Zaha was ruled out through injury and with Palace having not won a Premier League game without him since September 2016, it was always going to be tough. Neither team tested the opposition keeper in the first half in what was a sluggish first period.



Palace came out for the second half the stronger of the two teams, however it was Tottenham who got their noses in front. An Erik Lamela corner found the head of Harry Kane whose effort was blocked by Luka Milivojevic, only for the ball to fall kindly for 21-year-old Juan Foyth who headed home from close range to give his side the lead and a hard-fought win.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Hodgson admitted that whilst he felt his side performed well, he didn't hide the fact they lost and have now gone seven games without a win in all competitions. He said: "It is very hard when a team does so many good things in terms of their tactical approach, work rate and determination, yet end up losing the game 1-0.



"There are no words which alter the situation. You could cut your work short by quoting everything I said against Chelsea and Arsenal because it is the same situation. In each of the three performances, the team has done very well. But that is not going to stop people countering with the fact we lost and haven't scored."

The loss leaves Crystal Palace in 16th place in the Premier League table as they edge closer towards the relegation places. The absence of Zaha clearly had it's impact, however Hodgson was quick to dismiss that as the reasoning behind the loss.

He added: "That is also not going to stop people countering that, 'Wilfried Zaha didn't play, that's why you lost'. I know that's not true, anyone who watched the game will also know that's not true. But the fact is we have not won a game without Wilf for god knows how long and this is another one to add to the list."



Palace will need to regroup during the upcoming international break and prepare for what will prove to be another tough game upon their return to action when they travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.