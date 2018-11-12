Alexandre Lacazette Forced Out of France Squad Just Hours After Replacing Anthony Martial

By 90Min
November 12, 2018

A mere couple of hours after being called up by the French national team to replace the injured Anthony Martial, Alexandre Lacazette has also been forced to pull out of the squad on medical grounds. 

The Arsenal man was famously not selected for L'Equipe de France's World Cup triumph in Russia this summer, and hasn't represented his country since a 2-2 draw with Germany in November 2017, in which he scored both goals.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

The striker has been in great form for the Gunners this season, picking up six goals and four assists in 15 appearances for the north Londoners. 

With Manchester United's Anthony Martial (who had been similarly ignored for Russia 2018) forced to return to England this morning after a medical assessment, Lacazette was deemed the natural replacement. 

However, within a couple of hours, the 27-year-old has suffered the same fate, having been told by Les Bleus' head doctor, Franck Le Gall, as well as members of the Arsenal medical team, that he is not fit enough to accept the invitation. 

In Lacazette's place instead will be Borussia Monchengladbach's 25-year-old forward Alassane Plea. The Lille-born marksman has been on fire for Die Borussen this season, scoring 11 times in 12 appearances across competitions, as well as providing three assists. 

Plea has played just once for his country's U21 side in 2014, having starred at various other youth levels, and is now in line for his first ever cap, should he appear in either of France's fixtures. 

Les Bleus are facing the Netherlands in a UEFA Nations League clash on Friday the 16th, before a friendly against Uruguay on the 20th.

