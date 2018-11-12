Atletico Madrid Facing Defensive Injury Crisis Ahead of Barcelona Clash in 2 Weeks

Atletico Madrid could be without four senior centre-backs when they face Barcelona in La Liga in two weeks.

Diego Godin, Jose Giminez, Lucas Hernandez and Stefan Savic will all be fighting to prove their fitness when Ernesto Valverde's side visit the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium after the international break.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Spanish outlet Marca claims that the club's current defensive situation will worry Atletico because they could be without any recognised centre-back for that crucial fixture on November 24.

Diego Simeone's side defeated Athletic Bilbao 3-2 on home soil over the weekend, with Godin netting a stoppage-time winner.

But it is said that the Uruguay international is now almost certain to miss the Barca encounter after the club confirmed that he suffered a muscle injury to his left thigh.

📋 | PARTE MÉDICO@diegogodin sufre una lesión muscular en el muslo izquierdo.

👉 https://t.co/HB8AGzaW6e #AtletiAthletic — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) November 10, 2018

There is also no timescale on Godin's international teammate Giminez, who suffered his fourth muscle injury of the season against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last Tuesday.

It is said that if Simeone is to have any centre-backs fit for the Barca clash then Hernandez and Savic will be the two likeliest of players to start.

Simeone's side have begun their La Liga season in a positive fashion as they currently sit one point behind leaders Barcelona in the table.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

In Europe, they are second in Group A, level on points with German giants Dortmund and five points ahead of third-placed Club Brugge with two games left to play.

The major positive for Atleti is that their current crop of injured defenders will have some time to heal over the international break.