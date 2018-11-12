Benjamin Mendy Becomes Fourth Premier League Player to Drop Out of France Squad With Injury

Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy has dropped out of France's squad for the upcoming international break, becoming the fourth Premier League player to do so on Monday.

The Citizens left-back, who has played just nine times for Les Bleus, has been forced out with a sprain in his left knee, coupled with a meniscal lesion. Despite playing just 40 minutes in the entire competition, Mendy was a member of France's World Cup winning squad.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

With his absence, the 24-year-old became the fourth Premier League representative to drop out of Didier Deschamps' squad on Monday, following Manchester United pair Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial, as well as Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette.

Ironically, the latter was called up in lieu of Martial's unavailability, but was dismissed a mere couple of hours later after similar fitness concerns.

Save for Pogba, all of the others completed 90 minutes in their respective clashes over the weekend, and did not appear to hampered by injuries during that time.

.@benmendy23 (entorse genou gauche et lésion méniscale) est remplacé par Ferland Mendy (23 ans - @OL) pic.twitter.com/SSLBd4G2fR — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) November 12, 2018

To add to the irony, the City man will now be replaced by his namesake, Ferland Mendy, in the national side. The Olympique Lyon left-back has been in excellent form for his side this campaign, particularly impressing in the Champions League, including in a 2-1 victory over City.

This is the 23-year-old's first call up to the national team, where he'll be joined by fellow debutant Alassana Plea, who has been charged with replacing Lacazette, for the upcoming clashes against Holland and Uruguay.

