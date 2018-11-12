Besiktas President Reveals Desire to Sign Loris Karius on Permanent Deal Despite Mixed Loan Spell

Turkish giants Besiktas have confirmed that the club are hoping to sign Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius on a permanent deal after the German's two-year loan deal expires.

Karius joined Besiktas in the summer but has endured an inconsistent start to his spell in Turkey, and it was even reported that the club could send the German back to Liverpool in the January transfer window.



VI-Images/GettyImages

The Turkish Super Lig side's president, Fikret Orman however, has played down those rumours and insisted he hopes to sign Karius permanently.





Speaking to Turkish outlet Harberle (as quoted by Sky Sports News ), he revealed: "Karius is an excellent keeper, God willing we will sign him on a permanent transfer.

"These stories are complete nonsense. Give Karius some time is all I'm saying. Karius has a lot of work to do but give him time."



OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

The German shot-stopper has recorded just one clean sheet in his eight league appearances since his move away from the Premier League in the summer.

After several high-profile mistakes during his time at Anfield, most notably in the Champions League final against Real Madrid last season, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp moved to sign Alisson Becker from Roma in a £67m deal.

The Brazilian has since been an integral part of Liverpool's much improved defence, and has kept seven clean sheets in the side's 12 Premier League games this campaign.



Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

After the end of the international break, Klopp's men return to Premier League action when they visit Vicarage Road to take on seventh-placed Watford.