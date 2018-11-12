Brazilian Club Bahia Confirms Approach for Teenage Arsenal Target Ramires

Brazilian side Bahia have confirmed an approach for 18-year-old midfielder Ramires, who is known to be on Arsenal's radar.

It was reported last week that the Gunners were considering Ramires as a possible long-term replacement for Aaron Ramsey, who will leave the Emirates Stadium when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Ramires' agent Uéslei told SportWitness that Arsenal had scouted the player, but denied that any official approach had been made.

NELSON ALMEIDA/GettyImages

However, Bahia vice-president Vitor Ferraz has told Rádio Metrópole that he is aware of an approach for the young starlet, though he did not confirm whether or not it was from Arsenal.

"It's a period when evaluations are constantly made and it’s normal for this type of approach to arrive, that scouts come here and evaluate the player more closely and we are aware of all this," said Ferraz.

"In contractual terms, the player is well protected and our job is to guide him and make him worry about playing football."

Ramires has started ten of Bahia's last 11 league matches. He has three assists to his name and scored his first league goal in the 2-2 draw with Vitoria on Sunday.

ARISSON MARINHO/GettyImages

He also played two matches in the Copa Sudamericana - South America's equivalent of the Europa League - before Bahia's elimination. His first senior goal came in this competition against Botafogo in September.

He is a defensive midfielder by trade but is also capable of occupying a more advanced role through the centre of the pitch.

Atletico Madrid has also been mentioned as a possible destination for the youngster.