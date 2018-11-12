Emilio Butragueno Says Real Madrid 'Very Happy' With Caretaker Boss Santiago Solari

Emilio Butragueno has given the strongest indication yet that Real Madrid will appoint Santiago Solari on a long-term basis, asserting that he is 'very happy' with the caretaker manager's audition.

Los Blancos made it four wins out of four under Solari with a convincing 4-2 victory against Celta Vigo on Sunday to move within four points of league leaders Barcelona, who lost at home to Real Betis.

Butragueno, Real's director of Institutional Relations, indicated that he had been very impressed with the team's performances under Solari.

1 - Santiago Solari is the first @realmadriden manager to win his first four competitive games since Manuel Pellegrini in 2009 (7). Inspiring. pic.twitter.com/GWjLqUJXB3 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 11, 2018

"The truth is that we are very happy with him," Butragueno said after the game, quoted by Marca.

"There is no doubt that he came at a very particular moment and has been able to achieve very good results. It was a very complicated game and we also had setbacks with injuries, [but] we had personality and character."

Julen Lopetegui was sacked two weeks ago after the crushing 5-1 defeat to Barcelona in El Clasico. Real Madrid won just one of his last seven games in charge, scoring only four goals in the process.

In four games under Solari, who was promoted from his role as manager of Real Madrid Castilla, Los Blancos have scored 14 goals.

Solari: "In principle tomorrow is my last day" But you wouldn't exactly say he had the face of someone who's changing jobs on Tuesday. — AS English (@English_AS) November 11, 2018

El Chiringuito is also reporting that Solari will get the job on a permanent basis following his excellent start.

There do not seem to be many other managers left in the running for the top position at the Santiago Bernabéu. Talks broke down with Antonio Conte, Arsene Wenger has ruled himself out of contention, and Mauricio Pochettino insists he is committed to Tottenham.

Real Madrid must make a decision on Monday, due to rules which prevent a caretaker manager from holding the position for longer than 15 days.