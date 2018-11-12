Emilio Butragueno Says Real Madrid 'Very Happy' With Caretaker Boss Santiago Solari

By 90Min
November 12, 2018

Emilio Butragueno has given the strongest indication yet that Real Madrid will appoint Santiago Solari on a long-term basis, asserting that he is 'very happy' with the caretaker manager's audition.

Los Blancos made it four wins out of four under Solari with a convincing 4-2 victory against Celta Vigo on Sunday to move within four points of league leaders Barcelona, who lost at home to Real Betis.

Butragueno, Real's director of Institutional Relations, indicated that he had been very impressed with the team's performances under Solari.

"The truth is that we are very happy with him," Butragueno said after the game, quoted by Marca.

"There is no doubt that he came at a very particular moment and has been able to achieve very good results. It was a very complicated game and we also had setbacks with injuries, [but] we had personality and character."

Julen Lopetegui was sacked two weeks ago after the crushing 5-1 defeat to Barcelona in El Clasico. Real Madrid won just one of his last seven games in charge, scoring only four goals in the process.

In four games under Solari, who was promoted from his role as manager of Real Madrid Castilla, Los Blancos have scored 14 goals.

El Chiringuito is also reporting that Solari will get the job on a permanent basis following his excellent start. 

There do not seem to be many other managers left in the running for the top position at the Santiago Bernabéu. Talks broke down with Antonio Conte, Arsene Wenger has ruled himself out of contention, and Mauricio Pochettino insists he is committed to Tottenham.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Real Madrid must make a decision on Monday, due to rules which prevent a caretaker manager from holding the position for longer than 15 days.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)