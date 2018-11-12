Key Real Madrid Trio Set to Miss Time After Picking Up Fresh Injuries in Win Over Celta Vigo

Real Madrid's troubled campaign was dealt a further blow on Sunday evening, as their 4-2 victory over Celta Vigo was marred by the injury of three key players.

Los Blancos were two goals up midway through the second half, but Hugo Mallo's goal gave Santiago Solari's side a nervy twenty minutes, before goals from Sergio Ramos and Dani Ceballos put the game beyond Celta's reach. It was a game to forget for Célticos man Gustavo Cabral, who had the misfortune of both scoring an own goal and being sent off.

➕3⃣ Make that four wins on the spin! #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/jWKg4KcYCc — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) November 11, 2018

As detailed by Marca, three Real Madrid players were forced off the field with injuries during the course of the match: Casemiro, Sergio Reguilón and Nacho. The trio join an already heaving treatment table at the Bernabéu, with defenders Dani Carvajal, Raphaël Varane and Jesús Vallejo all nursing injuries.





The report claims that Nacho's injury is the worst, with Spanish journalist Arancha Rodriguez reporting that the defender will miss around eight weeks, while Casemiro will miss around three weeks.

Traducción: unos 20 días Case y alrededor de 8 semanas Nacho. — Arancha Rodríguez (@AranchaMOBILE) November 12, 2018

Solari will be thankful that the international break has come just at the right time for his side, and will be hopeful that some of his stars will be able to recover during the week's break from domestic football.





Since the premature departure of Julen Lopetegui, who sensationally left Spain on the eve of the 2018 World Cup to join Los Blancos, Solari has managed to steady the ship as caretaker manager of the club. Since their humbling 5-1 loss to Barcelona, Real Madrid have won their last four matches on the bounce under their new boss.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have reportedly lined up moves for a host of talented young players in the January transfer window, as they look to bolster their squad for a title challenge. River Plate defender Exequiel Palacio and Santos wonderkid Rodrygo are believed to be top of the club's wish list due to their reputations as potential stars of the future.