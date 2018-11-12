Kyle Walker Deletes Twitter Poem Gloating Over Manchester United Following Derby Win

November 12, 2018

Kyle Walker posted and then deleted a tweet mocking rivals Manchester United following Manchester City's derby day win on Sunday afternoon. 

Pep Guardiola's side maintained their two-point lead on Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table as they defeated their neighbours 3-1 on home soil.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The win earned the blue half of Manchester bragging rights, while several players took to social media following the win. However, Walker seemingly got a little carried away before backtracking on his gloating.

There have been numerous screenshots across social media platforms showing a poem posted by Walker on his personal Twitter account.

'Our opponent was red," Walker wrote. "We heard the away fans boo, we're twelve points ahead and just like violets, Manchester is blue." 

It now seems the right-back, who started and played the full encounter at the Etihad Stadium, has deleted the tweet from his account. 

Playmaker David Silva opened the scoring for City in the first-half before striker Sergio Aguero doubled the lead just after the break.

United were awarded a penalty 10 minutes later, which was converted by Anthony Martial, but substitute Ilkay Gundogan secured all three points when he rounded off a sublime 44-pass move.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

As a result of that win, City remain unbeaten in the league this season, whilst their rivals, who are now 12-points behind them in the table, have already lost four of their league encounters during this campaign.

