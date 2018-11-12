Leicester Winger Rachid Ghezzal Dropped From Algeria Squad After 'Bad Performances' This Season

Leicester winger Rachid Ghezzal has been left out of Algeria's international squad to face Togo in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, after reportedly angering the national manager with his poor performances this year.

Algeria parted ways with former manager Rabah Madjer in June, before appointing Djamel Belmadi to replace him later in the summer. After starting Ghezzal in the country's 1-0 defeat to Benin in October, Belmadi reportedly was left angered by the midfielder's ineffective displays and has now subsequently left the Leicester star out of his new squad.



KHALED DESOUKI/GettyImages

According to Competition.dz , the former AS Monaco man was omitted from Belmadi's squad to face Togo after his 'bad performances' whilst representing his country, and having failed to impress in national team colours whenever called upon.





The winger initially featured for France's Under-20 side, before making the decision to continue his senior international career with Algeria. Since making his debut for the Greens in March 2015, Ghezzal has gone on to add fifteen more caps, scoring once.

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

After spending all of his career in France's Ligue 1 with both Lyon and Monaco, Ghezzal arrived at the King Power Stadium in a £10m deal from the Red and Whites, following the departure of Algerian compatriot Riyad Mahrez to Manchester City .

The winger became Claude Puel's fifth signing of the summer and has featured 11 times this season, but has struggled to consistently deliver on initial expectations at the Foxes.



Shaun Botterill/GettyImages