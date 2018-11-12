Massimiliano Allegri Hails Juventus Reaction After Old Lady Bounce Back Against AC Milan

By 90Min
November 12, 2018

Massimiliano Allegri insisted that he and his team drew on the emotions and lessons from their midweek defeat to Manchester United, putting it behind them in their 2-0 win at San Siro against Milan.

Goals from Mario Mandzukic and Cristiano Ronaldo sealed the win for Juve, with Wojciech Szczesny saving a Gonzalo Higuain penalty before the Argentine was sent off late on. 

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Allegri, quoted by Football Italia, told Sky Sport Italia: "We got right back on track after the defeat to Manchester United, which had shaken us. We did well to attack the game and that was the only way to set aside what happened in those final five minutes against Manchester United.


"We had a couple of risks here and Wojciech Szczesny was fortunately ready to make the saves. We are putting in some good performances, picking up some good wins. This was an important weekend for the league, as Inter lost in Bergamo and we remain at the same distance from Napoli, who are having an extraordinary season."

Allegri also explained how his team were able to learn from their defeat to Manchester United in the Champions League, saying: "The defeat to Manchester United did us good, because tonight we had to win and keep a clean sheet. 

"We lowered the tempo a little in the second half and I think we ought to try more shots from distance, as that keeps the pressure on the opposition. If we try to walk it into the net and get a bit too intricate, that can leave you open to the counter.

"Everyone who spoke to me after the Manchester game said we played well, but that doesn’t count if you don’t win. At times we still don’t do things that seem simple, but those are the things that need doing.

"When Mandzukic, Ronaldo and Dybala are in attack, naturally it’s going to be a little less ordered up there, but at the same time it also makes us less predictable for the opposition.

“We knew that we had more chances of causing Abate problems on the cross. Alex Sandro put a great cross on to the head of Mandzukic.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Juventus face SPAL in the next round of the league. However, they then enter a tough stretch facing Fiorentina, Inter, Torino, Roma and Atalanta in their next five league games. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)