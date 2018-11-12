Massimiliano Allegri Hails Juventus Reaction After Old Lady Bounce Back Against AC Milan

Massimiliano Allegri insisted that he and his team drew on the emotions and lessons from their midweek defeat to Manchester United, putting it behind them in their 2-0 win at San Siro against Milan.

Goals from Mario Mandzukic and Cristiano Ronaldo sealed the win for Juve, with Wojciech Szczesny saving a Gonzalo Higuain penalty before the Argentine was sent off late on.

Allegri, quoted by Football Italia, told Sky Sport Italia: "We got right back on track after the defeat to Manchester United, which had shaken us. We did well to attack the game and that was the only way to set aside what happened in those final five minutes against Manchester United.





"We had a couple of risks here and Wojciech Szczesny was fortunately ready to make the saves. We are putting in some good performances, picking up some good wins. This was an important weekend for the league, as Inter lost in Bergamo and we remain at the same distance from Napoli, who are having an extraordinary season."

HISTORY:



Juventus have now won 34 points in first 12 games of the season for the first time in their history.



Allegri also explained how his team were able to learn from their defeat to Manchester United in the Champions League, saying: "The defeat to Manchester United did us good, because tonight we had to win and keep a clean sheet.

"We lowered the tempo a little in the second half and I think we ought to try more shots from distance, as that keeps the pressure on the opposition. If we try to walk it into the net and get a bit too intricate, that can leave you open to the counter.

"Everyone who spoke to me after the Manchester game said we played well, but that doesn’t count if you don’t win. At times we still don’t do things that seem simple, but those are the things that need doing.

"When Mandzukic, Ronaldo and Dybala are in attack, naturally it’s going to be a little less ordered up there, but at the same time it also makes us less predictable for the opposition.

“We knew that we had more chances of causing Abate problems on the cross. Alex Sandro put a great cross on to the head of Mandzukic.

Juventus face SPAL in the next round of the league. However, they then enter a tough stretch facing Fiorentina, Inter, Torino, Roma and Atalanta in their next five league games.