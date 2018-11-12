Mauricio Pochettino Confirms Daniel Levy's 'Strange' Request Regarding Spurs' New Stadium

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that the club's chairman Daniel Levy personally requested that he help design aspects of their new stadium.

The Argentinian was speaking following his side's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, which was earned through Juan Foyth's debut goal for the Lilywhites.

As quoted by the Mirror, Pochettino admitted his suprise at the request: “It is strange that Daniel asked for some details like this because he is the architect and he loves this kind of thing.

“But yes, he asked, because we are the professionals and afterwards we are going to be using those different things at the stadium.”

The response came amidst a flurry of questions about Spurs' next home, prompted by Saturday's news that they've agreed a deal in principle with the FA to play out the remainder of their Premier League games at Wembley, should their delays with construction elongate.

The club's statement read: “As a contingency measure to ensure we can stage our matches whilst we await certainty on the exact opening date of our new stadium, the club has reached agreement with WNSL to host any additional home games that we may have to play at Wembley Stadium.

“Additionally, WNSL will submit a planning application to Brent Council for a variation on the cap for our games in the event we require them. The application will be for games to be at a capacity of 62,000, with additional limited exceptions at 90,000.”

Unbeaten in their last four games, Spurs will host Chelsea at the national stadium on Saturday 24th November, once the international break has concluded.

