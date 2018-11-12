Maurizio Sarri Hints at 'Difficulties' With Chelsea's Mentality Following Everton Draw

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has claimed that his side were unlucky not to emerge victorious as they played out a 0-0 draw with Everton on Sunday.





The Blues created several decent chances through the likes of Alvaro Morata and Marcos Alonso, but struggled to test Everton's Jordan Pickford, who made some superb saves to deny Chelsea a victory.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Speaking after the game, Sarri admitted that he was frustrated with the result, but insisted that he could see many positives from Chelsea's performance. He is quoted by football.london as saying: "I didn’t like the first 25 minutes, we moved the ball too slow, it was too easy for them to defend.





"Then I think we have played a very good match in the first part of the second half, for 40 minutes. We were a bit unlucky. I think we are in the right way."





When asked why Chelsea struggled to create many significant chances, Sarri replied: "I don’t think it is a physical problem.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

"In the second half we played at another speed, intensity, so I don’t think it is physical, maybe mental. We have some difficulties to approach from a mental point of view."

He then admitted that Chelsea have not been clinical enough in recent weeks. He said: "As I said to my players, in the last three matches we created few goal opportunities compared to how much we played. I don’t know. Three matches is a short term, I don’t know. We have to be careful I think.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"I think that we played very well for 65 minutes. In this period maybe we are not able to create. In the last match in the Europa League we played 81 balls in the opponent’s box but created four chances. We can do better.

"For the record I am very proud about it. I have to say thank you to the club, to my players and thank you to the staff. Of course I would have preferred three points."