Newcastle Considering Permanent Signing of Salomon Rondon With West Brom 'Desperate' to Sell

Newcastle are interested in securing a permanent move for on-loan striker Salomon Rondon, after the Venezuelan scored his first league goals for the club at the weekend.

His parent club West Brom are thought to be 'desperate' to secure a fee for the player as well, given the financial constraints caused by their relegation from the Premier League last season. That could mean that the two parties come together to thrash out a fee for Rondon, who scored a brace in a 2-1 win over Bournemouth at the weekend.





The win was a second straight success for the Magpies and eases the pressure on manager Rafa Benitez, who before last weekend, had failed to lead his team to victory in 10 Premier League games.

A report from Chronicle Live claims Newcastle want to keep hold of Rondon beyond this season, with West Brom interested in hearing what the Magpies hierarchy has to say.

The report claims that Rondon has settled at the club and sees his future on Tyneside, with the club agreeing - providing he continues to prove his fitness.

While the cost of any potential deal is yet to be negotiated, the financial situation facing the Baggies means they are 'desperate' to recoup a sizeable fee for a striker they paid Zenit St. Petersburg £12m for three years ago.

The 29-year-old, for the time being at least, seems to have his eyes on more immediate concerns, rather than his long-term future. He claimed after the weekend win over Bournemouth that getting three points each week is all that matters.

"We all just have to keep working and getting the three points. Beating Bournemouth was a great moment. Ultimately, the most important thing is we keep getting the three points and stay up."