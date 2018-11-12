Nuno Espírito Santo 'Very Proud' of His Side's Performance After Wolves Draw 1-1 With Arsenal

By 90Min
November 12, 2018

Wolves put in an excellent performance in their 1-1 draw with Arsenal on Sunday evening, as they were denied victory by a late Henrikh Mkhitaryan equaliser.

The newly-promoted side were solid defensively throughout, as the Gunners struggled to find a way back into the match despite their attacking prowess. However, Wolves also excelled on the counter-attack as they caused Arsenal all sorts of problems.

Speaking about his side's performance, Nuno Espírito Santo said (as reported by the Independent)“We were defensively very solid, brave, created chances. It was a very good performance."

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

He added: “We had other chances. It was a good game; to come to such a difficult stadium and be able to say that we were winning until the end against a very good team in Arsenal says a lot, about how we are working, how we want to play. I’m very proud.

“What enabled us to get those chances was our defending; we were very organised and didn’t allow Arsenal to play."

Wolves were within an inch of winning the game in the 94th minute, as Morgan Gibbs-White's effort came agonisingly off the crossbar. Speaking about this almost-moment and his decision to bring the youngster on, Santo said: "I was wanting and wishing for that (shot from Gibbs-White) to go in. 

"It was the best decision. He brought energy, which is what we expect from all the changes we try.

“We were looking for more speed because Arsenal were very high and there was a lot of space for us to exploit; we almost did it.”

The 1-1 draw against Arsenal ended Wolves' undesirable run of three losses in a row. The newly-promoted side next face a home trip against Huddersfield after the upcoming international break. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)