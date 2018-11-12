Nuno Espírito Santo 'Very Proud' of His Side's Performance After Wolves Draw 1-1 With Arsenal

Wolves put in an excellent performance in their 1-1 draw with Arsenal on Sunday evening, as they were denied victory by a late Henrikh Mkhitaryan equaliser.

The newly-promoted side were solid defensively throughout, as the Gunners struggled to find a way back into the match despite their attacking prowess. However, Wolves also excelled on the counter-attack as they caused Arsenal all sorts of problems.

Speaking about his side's performance, Nuno Espírito Santo said (as reported by the Independent): “We were defensively very solid, brave, created chances. It was a very good performance."

He added: “We had other chances. It was a good game; to come to such a difficult stadium and be able to say that we were winning until the end against a very good team in Arsenal says a lot, about how we are working, how we want to play. I’m very proud.

“What enabled us to get those chances was our defending; we were very organised and didn’t allow Arsenal to play."

Wolves were within an inch of winning the game in the 94th minute, as Morgan Gibbs-White's effort came agonisingly off the crossbar. Speaking about this almost-moment and his decision to bring the youngster on, Santo said: "I was wanting and wishing for that (shot from Gibbs-White) to go in.

How has that not gone in?! Traore sets Gibbs-White on the edge of the @Arsenal box, he shoots first time but sees his effort hit the crossbar, bounce off the line and bobble out. #ARSWOL — Wolves (@Wolves) November 11, 2018

"It was the best decision. He brought energy, which is what we expect from all the changes we try.

“We were looking for more speed because Arsenal were very high and there was a lot of space for us to exploit; we almost did it.”

It's all over. Wolves lead for the majority of the game but are pegged back by a late, late Henrikh Mkhitaryan goal. @Nuno's men so unlucky not to take all three points. #ARSWOL



⏱🐺 pic.twitter.com/peXe1MLSlu — Wolves (@Wolves) November 11, 2018

The 1-1 draw against Arsenal ended Wolves' undesirable run of three losses in a row. The newly-promoted side next face a home trip against Huddersfield after the upcoming international break.