Samir Handanovic Claims Inter Need to 'Rethink Objectives' After Hammering By Atalanta

Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic has admitted the Nerazzurri were well beaten and deserved to lose to Atalanta following their 4-1 hammering on Sunday.

The shot stopper has also surprisingly called on the whole group to rethink their objectives for the season, claiming this defeat showed they 'are not ready' to meet expectations.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Speaking to Inter TV via Italian news outlet Calcio Mercato, the Slovenian said: “They played better than us and they deserved to win.





“We have to start all over again after the International break. This defeat may be good for us, we have to think about what we did and take a step back all together."

Inter fell behind after just eight minutes on Sunday following a Hans Hataboer goal, and despite drawing level two minutes into the second half through talisman Mauro Icardi, the Nerazzurri went on to concede three more goals in what was a dire away performance.

Handanovic was clearly speaking emotionally after the match and admitted that people need to rethink their expectations of Inter following their positive start to the season.

"I think we are not ready for some objectives people were talking about and the Atalanta game confirms it.”

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Following Sunday's defeat, Inter still sit third in the table - four points above arch rivals AC Milan. However, the gap to Juventus at the top has opened up to nine points after just 12 games.





After the international break Inter face a home fixture against Frosinone, where they will be looking to bounce back with three important points.