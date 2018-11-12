Santiago Solari Heaps Praise on 'Complete' Karim Benzema After Victory Over Celta Vigo

By 90Min
November 12, 2018

Santiago Solari described Karim Benzema’s display at Celta Vigo as a ‘complete performance’, as the French striker helped Real Madrid to a fourth win on the bounce.

The striker’s cool finish set the visitors on their way to the 2-4 victory, with Sergio Ramos and Dani Cabellos also scoring for Real Madrid - as well as an own goal from Gustavo Cabral.

Octavio Passos/GettyImages

Benzema, scrutinised in recent seasons for a lack of goals, also created numerous chances for his side throughout the game at Balaídos.

‘’They have all shown great personality, but especially Karim (Benzema),’’ Solari said speaking post-match to reporters, as quoted by Reuters.

“His first goal was spectacular, so typical of him, and the second is all down to him. He also made the team play, he created space, he defended. It was a complete performance from him.”

After Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure to Juventus in the summer, the pressure on other attacking players at the Bernabeu, like Benzema, had increased.

However, following a poor start under former manager Julen Lopetegui, a timely run has seen Real climb to within four points off leaders Barcelona

Benzema also netted twice in Real’s 5-0 Champions League thumping at Viktoria Plzen last Wednesday and leads the club’s scoring charts with nine goals in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Solari refused to rule out whether he’ll be given the permanent job by Real president Florentino Perez.

Octavio Passos/GettyImages

He added, via the club's official website: "The club has to focus on what is best for Real Madrid and the rest is just details.


"As a coach, you want everything to go perfectly, but at the end of the day it is the character that the players show which proves crucial.’’

