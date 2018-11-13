Atletico Madrid Confirm Striker Diego Costa Will Undergo Treatment for 'Bruised Foot'

Atletico Madrid have confirmed that striker Diego Costa has suffered a 'bruised foot' and will not train with the rest of the squad while he undergoes treatment and recovers.

Costa will be put on an 'alternative' training regime, will receive physiotherapy and will continue to be assessed by the Atletico medical staff.

It is unclear how long the 30-year-old, who had not been called into the Spain squad for this month's international break, will be sidelined for.

Costa has missed a number of games this season as a result of muscle and hamstring injuries, and is also still waiting to score his first La Liga goal of the season, despite being a regular starter for coach Diego Simeone when fit.

The former Chelsea front man is yet to rediscover his goalscoring touch since returning to Madrid from London last season. A goal on his second Atletico debut in January was one of only three he scored in 15 La Liga appearances, and his current goal drought dates back to February.

Despite the team as a whole averaging barely more than a goal per game, Atletico are firmly in title contention in La Liga this season. The 2013/14 champions are just a point back from leaders Barcelona and have the meanest defence in the league, conceding just eight times.

They have also lost fewer La Liga games than any other club this season, with a solitary defeat at the hands of Celta Vigo in September their only reverse so far.