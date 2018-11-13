Claude Puel Insists Leicester Fringe Stars Will Get More Game Time Despite Competition for Places

As the hectic winter schedule for the Premier League approaches, fringe players at Leicester City have been told they will get their chance.

Following the international break Leicester travel to Brighton on 24 November - the first of at least 10 games over the next 39 days - and manager Claude Puel has stressed the importance of being able to call on all his squad for the festive period.

Jonny Evans, Adrien Silva and Vicente Iborra will all be expecting to get some minutes under their belts. The trio joined the East Midlands club for a combined fee of just under £50m, but have started just six Premier League matches this season between them.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Across the heart of midfield is where competition for places is most fierce, with Wilfred Ndidi, Papy Mendy and new signing James Maddison the most regularly used options so far this season, leaving Silva and Iborra to warm the bench.





However, Puel praised the competition for places in the Foxes squad, while suggesting that everyone will be needed at some point.

Puel said, as quoted by the Leicester Mercury: "Since the beginning, we have had most of the time Ndidi and Mendy. Both are fantastic in the midfield, working hard, giving stability to the team.

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

"It's competition, a lot of competition between the players.

"In December, we have a lot of games, every three days, and we need to have all the quality of the different players to give a good response and to maintain a good level.

“It will be important to keep this positive attitude and to consider all the players, to respect the players, and to try to give game-time.”