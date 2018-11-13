Daniel Sturridge Gambling Case Deepens With Revelation of Punter's Five-Figure Bet on Inter Move

The scandal surrounding Daniel Sturridge's alleged breach of the FA's betting rules has deepened with the revelation that a five-figure bet was placed on the Liverpool man joining Serie A side Inter in January.

The better in question, revealed to be a blue-collar worker from the Midlands by a Telegraph report, is understood to have placed the massive bet a week before reports aired in Italian publication Corriere dello Sport regarding an agreement between Sturridge and the Nerazzurri.

TF-Images/GettyImages

However, days later the Liverpool forward instead joined West Bromwich Albion on loan.



Sturridge, who was charged with misconduct in relation to the FA's betting rules, is currently being investigated for potentially passing on "information relating to football which the participant has obtained by virtue of his or her position within the game and which is not publicly available at that time."

This investigation was naturally thought to be confined to the player's switch to West Bromwich Albion. As reported by the Telegraph, the FA have refused to declare whether the five-figure Inter bet - which "startled bosses at a leading bookmaker who suspected the gambler might have obtained what he believed was insider information" - is being included in the investigation.

📆 2018...A bad year for footballers named Danny. Here's hoping for a better 2019! 🙏 https://t.co/DGVyvIw1Tx — 90min (@90min_Football) November 13, 2018

The former Chelsea player has until 18:00 GMT on Thursday to dispute the claims, and he is expected to do so.

His current club, who have been aware of the issue for a while, have declared in a statement: "Daniel has given his full and unequivocal cooperation throughout this process and has assured the club he will continue to do so.

"Daniel has stated categorically that he has never gambled on football. As with any issue of this nature, we will allow the process to be concluded in its entirety before making any further comment."