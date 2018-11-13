The FA to Kick Off New Stonewall Partnership With Historic Fixture at Wembley Stadium

The FA will celebrate their new partnership with Stonewall, the UK's leading charity for lesbian, gay, bi and trans equality (LGBT) by hosting a landmark fixture at Wembley Stadium.

English football's governing body has invited Stonewall FC, who are Britain's most successful LGBT football club, to play a Middlesex County Football League Division one fixture at the iconic national stadium on Friday 30 November.

The clash, against high flying Wilberforce Wanderers AFC, will be the first time that a regular season non-league fixture has been contested at the home of football, with the game organised in celebration of the FA entering a new strategic partnership with Stonewall.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

The relationship with Stonewall will see the FA become a member of Stonewall's Diversity Champion programme, part of a new strategic partnership with the charity to help create a game where everyone can be themselves. In return, Stonewall will help support the FA on key areas within participation and governance of the game.

Paul Elliott, chair of The FA’s Inclusion Advisory Board [IAB] said: "This new relationship presents an opportunity for football to help change hearts and minds beyond the stadia, as well as ensuring that everyone who makes football happen feels included.

"Whether players, supporters, members of the vital volunteer workforce, employees of The FA, contract staff or anyone else connected to the game, no one should be left behind."

Catherine Ivill - AMA/GettyImages

Stonewall's Director of Sport, Kirsty Clarke added: "It’s so important that we’re now working with The FA. We need everyone involved in the national game at every level of football, from the community to the elite, to feel included and welcome.

"To have Stonewall FC invited to play at Wembley is a symbolic demonstration by The FA and it sends a powerful message that LGBT people are a welcome part of the football family."

The game will kick off at 7.45pm, and will take place during this year's Rainbow Laces season - Stonewall's campaign to help make sport everyone's game. Stonewall's manager, Eric Najib Armanazi is "honoured" that his side have been invited to participate in this landmark event, adding that it's a special moment "for all those who have worked tremendously hard to eradicate all forms of discrimination within football, including our sponsors TeamPride."