France Boss Didier Deschamps Hints at Ousmane Dembele Attitude Problem After Controversial Weekend

By 90Min
November 13, 2018

France manager Didier Deschamps has stuck the boot into Ousmane Dembele in a tough week for the Barcelona forward, insisting that the youngster must become more professional to forge a career at the highest level.

Dembele was left out of Barca's squad to face Real Betis this weekend after missing training with a 'stomach bug', failing to inform the club that he was feeling unwell, before training alone on Friday. 

Ernesto Valverde insisted that he did not leave Dembele out of his matchday squad for Sunday's dramatic 4-3 defeat to Quique Setien's Betis to make a point, but France manager Deschamps hinted in a press conference on Monday that the 21-year-old's behaviour has been sub-par for some time. 

Quoted by ESPN, he said: "Ousmane has been with us for a while. That's his usual trick to be late, although in his defence I'm sure he'll say: 'I'm not the only one.' Whether he's at a big club like Barcelona, with the French national team or somewhere else, he has to pay attention to that. It's part of the life and requirements of a professional footballer.


"He must improve to prevent it from becoming negative. These are situations that [have been] repeated. The sooner he understands that, the better for everyone."

Dembele's complaints of a 'stomach bug' bring to mind comments made a few years ago by Barca legend Xavi, who said: “In football circles, complaining of having a ‘stomach bug’ sounds like an excuse. It usually means there’s something else going on. When you hear someone has gastroenteritis you immediately think, there’s more to it that that."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)