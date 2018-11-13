John Aldridge Claims Liverpool Should Sign Formidable Fulham Pair After They Impress at Anfield

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge has recommended that Liverpool should try to sign Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon and Aleksandar Mitrovic after they impressed on the weekend.

Aldridge, who played for Liverpool in the late 1980's, has said that both Sessegnon and Mitrovic would add a different dimension to Liverpool's squad.

Fulham lost 2-0 to Liverpool on Sunday, and although they sit bottom of the Premier League table Aldridge believes they are not the worst side to visit Anfield this season, with several players catching his eye.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Aldridge wrote in the Liverpool Echo on Sessegnon: “He’s still only 18 but has almost played 100 senior games already.

“I know a lot of clubs are interested in him but he can play at either full-back or in midfield and you can see he’ll go far that lad.”

With current second-choice left back Alberto Moreno, likely to leave when his contract expires at the end of the season, Sessegnon could offer direct competition for Andy Robertson at left back. There is also the added bonus that the youngster is versatile enough to offer more attacking cover for Sadio Mane.

Mitrovic offers a slightly different target man alternative that Jurgen Klopp doesn't necessarily have in his squad.

On Mitrovic Aldridge said: “He gives you something that little bit different and I like him as a squad player. The way Liverpool play they could do with someone who provides a bit of diversity and a Plan B.”

It is unknown if Klopp would be fond of this approach considering he had a target man in Christian Benteke when he arrived at Liverpool, but the Belgian striker was quickly sold.





It is also likely the pair would cost a significant amount, with Fulham signing Mitrovic this summer for £30m, and Sessegnon, who is marked as one of the hottest prospects in English football, is unlikely to be cheap even if Fulham face relegation at the end of the season.