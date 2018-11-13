Man Utd Squad 'Questioning Jose Mourinho's Faith in Nemanja Matic' After Poor Run of Form

The Manchester United squad are said to be questioning Jose Mourinho's unwavering loyalty to Nemanja Matic after the midfielder's recent run of poor form.

Matic joined United back in 2016 when Mourinho took over the reigns at Old Trafford and has since gone on to become a fixture in the first team setup. He's made 63 appearances in total for the Red Devils and has only missed three games so far this season - all of which were due to injury.

According to The Times, Matic's teammates at United have been surprised by the fact that he appears to be untouchable when it comes to his place in the starting XI, regardless of his form in the centre of the park.

Matic was at fault for the third Manchester City goal during the Manchester derby at the weekend when he allowed Ilkay Gundogan to ghost in behind him and a number of his performances in the heart of the United midfield have been sub-par by the lofty standards he has set in the past.

This is the Serbian's second spell under Mourinho after the Portuguese manager paid £21m to bring him over from Benfica when he was in charge at Chelsea back in 2014, indicating that the pair are likely to hold a decent relationship.

Following Paul Pogba's recent withdrawal from the France squad for upcoming international break, it appears that the 25-year-old is set to watch from the sidelines for the time being.

With Pogba out of the picture, Matic's stay in the starting XI could be set to continue. That is of course unless he recovers from injury by the time the international break is over.