Man Utd in Talks With Ander Herrera & Juan Mata Over Contract Extensions

November 13, 2018

Manchester United are engaged in talks with Spanish midfielders Juan Mata and Ander Herrera about both signing new contracts at Old Trafford.

Both players' current deals expire at the end of the season, allowing them to discuss a free transfer to another club from January onwards - unless they put pen to paper before then.

Sky Sports News reports that 'discussions are ongoing' with Mata and Herrera, as Jose Mourinho has instructed the board to get two of his best players signed up for next season.

Herrera should not be too difficult to tie down. He is keen to stay at Old Trafford and is not demanding a huge increase on his current £120,000-a-week deal.

Mata may prove a tougher nut to crack. It has been reported that he 'would prefer' to stay, but there are rumours of interest from European teams including Juventus and his former club Valencia.

Mourinho said back in September that he wanted to keep the Spanish pair.

"I hope they will stay," Mourinho said. "We had a similar conversation last season about Marouane and I was always saying I hope he stays, I believe he stays."

United have several first team players whose contracts expire at the end of the season but they seem to be addressing that situation this week, with reports on Monday claiming that Ashley Young and Antonio Valencia are in negotiations as well.

Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, David De Gea and Anthony Martial are also in the final years of their contracts, although all of them have a 12-month option which United can trigger to keep them at the club until 2020.

