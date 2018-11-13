'Monster' Issa Diop Brushes Off Jose Mourinho Praise as He Reaffirms Commitment to West Ham

West Ham United centre back Issa Diop has admitted to being flattered by Jose Mourinho's glowing comments following the Hammers 3-1 defeat of Manchester United, but insisted he has no interest in jumping ship.
The Frenchman arrived in east London from Toulouse in a £22m deal with and has taken to English football like a duck to water.
After staying on the bench for the club's first two Premier League games, the 21-year-old has played every minute of every game in the division since.
One of those games was the 3-1 victory over United at the London Stadium back in September, after which Mourinho heaped praise on the youngster, in what was seen as a scathing review of his own defensive options.
The Portuguese tactician declared Diop: "a monster who dominated in the duels".
Asked how he felt about such comments in an interview with Foot Mercato, the Hammers star replied: "Yes, of course it’s nice. But my coach is Manuel Pellegrini (laughs).
"So it’s his opinion that interests me the most. He advises me to continue to progress."
When he was subsequently probed on the Red Devils' advances and whether he had a career plan in mind, the defender replied: "Not at all. I’m at West Ham right now. I take the most pleasure from this. I try to give the best possible performance."
Diop also spoke about his exit from Toulouse and why he chose the Irons above other suitors this summer.
He revealed: "I think it was the right time to leave. West Ham is the club that wanted me the most, where there was the most affinity. The project interested me. That’s why I chose them.
"There were other clubs that were interested. But in my head, it was West Ham. The choice was quickly made… For me, it’s a good thing.
"I do not think you have to go through an intermediary club or anything like that. West Ham wanted me a lot. There is no reason why it does not work."