PSG Could Face UEFA Penalty Ahead of Champions League Clash Against Liverpool

Paris Saint-Germain could play their upcoming Champions League game against Liverpool in front of thousands of empty seats, as UEFA ponder further disciplinary action against the French club.

The reigning Ligue 1 champions have already been fined by Europe's football governing body after their game against Red Star Belgrade in October failed to kick-off on time, as PSG eventually ran out 6-1 winners against the Serbian side.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

According to French media outlet L'Equipe however, as reported by the Liverpool Echo, incidents between rival supporters during the aforementioned game could now see the Parc des Princes partially closed, or even completely closed, for the upcoming Group C fixture against the Reds on November 28.

Red Star fans weren't permitted inside the stadium in October, however it's believed incidents occurred both outside and inside the ground, with tear gas used as a deterrent in response to PSG fans throwing projectiles at police prior to kick-off.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

UEFA have appointed an inspector in order to investigate what happened, who will then reported back on November 22, before determining the punishment for PSG.

It's believed that only a partial stadium closure is the most likely cause of action, mainly due to Liverpool confirming that they've received an allocation of 2,000 tickets for the game at the end of the month, priced at £70 each.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

The game in France's capital is pivotal for both sides, as the Premier League side can confirm their place in the Champions League knockout stages with a victory, while PSG will have qualification for the last 16 in their hands should they win, ahead of the final gameweek.