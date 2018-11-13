Real Madrid have confirmed the appointment of Santiago Solari as permanent first team coach, with his contract running until June 30 2021.

Santiago Solari was promoted from manager of Real Madrid's Castilla side to the first team after Julen Lopetegui was dismissed from the role last month.

The Argentine, who won two La Liga titles and the 2002 Champions League as a player with Los Blancos, has won all four of all four his fixtures as manager since taking over as interim boss on 29 October.

With Spanish league rules dictating that a coach may only take charge of a club on an interim basis for a maximum of two weeks, Real Madrid confirmed the expected appointment with a short statement on their official website on Tuesday evening.

It reads: "The Board of Directors of Real Madrid CF, meeting today November 13, 2018, has agreed to the appointment of Santiago Solari as coach of the first team until June 30, 2021."

Solari, who also played for Atletico Madrid, was initially appointed on a two-week basis after Lopetegui's departure, with Real Madrid expected to seek a more experienced long-term hire. However, after Antonio Conte ruled himself out of the, Solari guided Real to four consecutive victories in three different competitions.

The first game of Solari's reign saw Los Blancos hammer lower league Melilla in the Copa del Rey, with further victories against Real Valladolid and Viktoria Plzen.

In his final game as interim coach over the weekend before the international break, Solari saw Real win 4-2 against Celta Vigo.