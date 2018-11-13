Transfer Blow for Manchester United as Serie A Star's Agent Confirms New Contract Talks

Manchester United target, Elseid Hysaj, is in talks with Napoli to extend his contract with the club and end any talk of him leaving the Serie A side, according to his agent.

With Ashley Young, a winger converted into a defender, currently starting at right-back for Manchester United, the Red Devils are in the market for an out-and-out right-back. Antonio Valencia nailed down the position last season, but has regressed this campaign and seems to have lost the faith of José Mourinho.

However, the Red Devils have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Napoli's right-back Hysaj, after his agent, Mario Giuffredi, revealed that his client has begun contract talks with the Neapolitan side.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

“Talks began a long time ago and in the next few days I will meet the president to see if it’s possible to sign a new contract," said Giuffredi, as reported by Calciomercato.

“Hysaj only has two years and a half left in his contract with Napoli. Mario Rui? The situation is different. He still has three years and a half left in his contract. There is time to talk about his situation. I expect a lot from both in the second part of the season.”

Manchester United, who were so solid defensively last season, have conceded the most amount of goals in the top-ten thus far having shipped an astonishing 21 goals in the league already. To put this in perspective, Mourinho's side only conceded 28 league goals in all of last season.

Manchester United open talks with Ashley Young and Antonio Valencia over contract extensions. They have been good, in parts, over the last few years, but if the club have ambitions of being at the top once more, they need to start being ruthless. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) November 12, 2018

The only defensive position that seems to have any stability currently is the left-back slot, where Luke Shaw has impressed all season having earned back the trust of Mourinho.

United were woeful in their defensive efforts during the 3-1 loss to Manchester City, allowing Pep Guardiola's players a copious amount of time on the ball.

Therefore, their interest in Hysaj is not surprising, but it seems as though they will have to turn their attentions elsewhere if they are to solidify their back line in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils next face a home fixture against Crystal Palace following the international break. Currently in eighth place, United need to start getting some consistent wins on the board if they are to have a chance of finishing in the top four this season, as they are already seven points behind fourth place Tottenham Hotspur.