Wolves Set to Battle Premier League Rivals Liverpool in Bid to Sign French Ligue 1 Starlet

Premier League newcomers Wolves are set to be involved in a transfer war with Liverpool over the signing of Toulouse's young defensive prodigy Jean-Clair Todibo.

After the departure of Issa Diop to West Ham in the summer, the French Ligue 1 side turned to 18-year-old Todibo to replace the central defender and the teenager has quickly become a prominent fixture with the Violets.



LOIC VENANCE/GettyImages

Having delivered some impressive performances in his short time at senior level, French publication La Depeche report that Nuno Espirito Santo's side are ready to rival Liverpool over Todibo's signature in the upcoming January transfer window.





It has been suggested that Wolves would look to utilise Todibo alongside French compatriot Willy Boly in their three-man central defence, and see the youngster as a long-term replacement for 28-year-old Ryan Bennett.



LOIC VENANCE/GettyImages

The report further added that Liverpool could mould Todibo alongside their more experienced defenders Virgil Van Dijk and Dejan Lovren , whilst potentially having a future centre-back pairing of the Frenchman and England international Joe Gomez.





After making his Ligue 1 debut in August against local rivals Bordeaux, Todibo has gone on to feature ten times this season, scoring once. With the teenager yet to sign a professional contract with Toulouse however, his future has remained uncertain and has opened the door for both Wolves and Liverpool to step in.

Toulouse kick highly-rated teenage defender Jean-Clair Todibo out of the 1st team as he delays signing a professional deal https://t.co/QFkYzxfdxE — Get French Football News (@GFFN) November 8, 2018