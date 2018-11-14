Antonee Robinson, the U.S. men's national team's England-born left back, will miss upcoming friendlies vs. England and Italy after spraining his right ankle in training.

Robinson, the 21-year-old currently on loan from Everton at Wigan Athletic, has emerged as a starting option under Dave Sarachan, but his absence paves the way for Jorge Villafaña to start in both friendlies. He's the only natural left back on the roster. Other fullbacks include DeAndre Yedlin, Shaq Moore and Reggie Cannon, all of whom feature on the right side.

For Robinson, who hails from Milton Keynes and whose father is from New York, it's a missed opportunity to play at Wembley Stadium, which he had said he was going to relish.

"When the whole series of games was announced that was, I'd say for me, the one I was looking forward to the most," Robinson told U.S. Soccer's website this week.

CREDITOR: Priorities Clear for USA, England in Friendly

U.S. Soccer says he'll stay with the team through the England game before returning to Wigan. He's expected to miss up to four weeks as he recovers.

Robinson was one of two England-born players on the U.S. roster, with center back Cameron Carter-Vickers being the other. Robinson won't be replaced, and the U.S. roster looks as follows for the games:

GOALKEEPERS: Brad Guzan (Atlanta United), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge), Jonathan Klinsmann (Hertha Berlin)

DEFENDERS: John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Swansea City), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Matt Miazga (Nantes), Shaq Moore (Reus Deportiu), Jorge Villafaña (Portland Timbers), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC)

MIDFIELDERS: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls), Luca de la Torre (Fulham), Marky Delgado (Toronto FC), Romain Gall (Malmo), Julian Green (Greuther Fürth), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Schalke), Darlington Nagbe (Atlanta United), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund), Kenny Saief (Anderlecht), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew), Tim Weah (PSG)

FORWARDS: Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), Bobby Wood (Hannover 96)