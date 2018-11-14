Chelsea Prepared to Let Gary Cahill Leave on Loan in January Amidst West Ham & Man Utd Interest

Chelsea have reportedly given the green light for veteran centre back Gary Cahill to leave the club on loan in January and Manchester United are ready to make a move for the defender.

Since Maurizio Sarri's arrival in West London, Cahill has been limited to just five appearances in all competitions, with just one of them coming in the Premier League. The lack of playing time led Cahill to admit that he would need to leave in January if things didn't improve.

TF-Images/GettyImages

According to the Express, Chelsea are now willing to let Cahill leave on loan. The Englishman is behind the likes of David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger in the pecking order at the club, and a loan deal is thought to be best for all parties.

It's understood that Manchester United's centre back crisis has led Jose Mourinho to show interest in Cahill, but he's not the only one. Southampton, West Ham United, Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday are all also reportedly interested in signing the centre back on loan, though it's not yet clear whether Championship clubs would be able to afford his wages.

Scott Heavey/GettyImages

Cahill himself has already previously admitted that a move away would be on the cards, and although a January deal would only be a loan, he would be looking for a permanent move away next summer. Until a move materialises, it appears Cahill may be set for a continued spell on the bench.