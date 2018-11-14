Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic Gives Hilarious Reason Why Liverpool Won't Win Premier League Title

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic has offered up a hilarious reason for why Premier League title rivals Liverpool can't win - by digging out a certain Croatian teammate.

Kovacic, who is on loan at Stamford Bridge from Real Madrid, was speaking at a charity event for the 'Zakladu Vatreno srce' or Heart of Fire Foundation, founded by Slaven Bilic in 2008, alongside fellow World Cup finalists Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic, Ivan Rakitic and more.

In between answering phone calls from some of the most disenfranchised and underprivileged children across Croatia as part of the fundraising, there was room for reminiscing over the summer's exploits, as well as plenty of laughs.

At one such moment, as reported by Croatian publication 24sata, Kovacic - prompting hysterical laughter throughout the room - declared: "Liverpool will not be the champion of England. Why? Well, because they have Dejan Lovren."

This is not the first time the Liverpool man has been the butt of a joke in 2018. During the summer's World Cup in Russia, Lovren prompted similar uproar when he declared himself one of the best defenders in the world.

He has since doubled down on this claim in an interview with Copa 90. While a good natured rapport clearly exists between the two Croats, they were on opposing sides in May's Champions League final, when Real Madrid outclassed Liverpool in a 3-1 victory.

The 24-year-old midfielder has since become an integral member of Maurizio Sarri's unbeaten Chelsea side in 2018/19, endearing himself to the Stamford Bridge faithful with his energy, flair and combativeness.

Though he is yet to register a goal for the Blues, Kovacic has picked up one assist for his efforts.

