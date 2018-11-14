Christian Eriksen Admits Uncertainty Over Tottenham Future With Contract Talks Update

Christian Eriksen had admitted that he is in the dark about the progress on his new contract negotiations at Tottenham, as uncertainty continues to surround his future.

Eriksen has scored 57 goals in 232 appearances for Spurs since signing from Ajax in 2013, becoming one of the club's most important players as they have consolidated their status as a Champions League club.

His current contract expires in 2020 and there have been no recent updates on how discussions are going, with Eriksen admitting while on international duty that he is not sure where he stands on the negotiations.

"I have my agent to take care of it so I can play football. Then we see where it ends," he told Danish outlet BT. "There have been talks with Tottenham many times. I cannot say if it’s over just yet – you must ask them."

If his contract is allowed to run down at Tottenham, Eriksen would have no shortage of suitors when he becomes available. His playing style would be a perfect fit for La Liga.

The Dane has not started a Premier League match since September, having suffered an abdominal injury which saw him miss Tottenham's Premier League matches against Huddersfield and Cardiff.

He has been eased back into the team over recent weeks, having been named on the bench for Spurs' last four Premier League matches. However, he did start both matches against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League and the Carabao Cup tie against West Ham.

Eriksen said he is feeling 'very good' and should be fit to start against Chelsea after the international break.

Despite his recent injury struggles, Eriksen is in the Denmark team which will face Wales and the Republic of Ireland in their final two UEFA Nations League fixtures this week.